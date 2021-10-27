Live in BG, work in BG, love Bowling Green campaign aiming to help new Americans get local jobs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a campaign that has been in the works and slowly coming to fruition, “Live in BG, Work in BG, Love Bowling Green.”

The new campaign is aiming to help new Americans seek jobs in Bowling Green instead of commuting to other places.

“The work in BG campaign was an idea that was born out of the demands from local employers, seeking job seekers, in particular new Americans. We wanted to target sectors, in particular, the focus was to not target the employer itself, but the sectors and so we try to focus on logistics and transportation, manufacturing, social services, hospitality. We partnered with the Chamber of Commerce and the Workforce Development Board to identify employers who are currently really capitalizing on the new American labor force. And we asked them and approached them about joining with us and the campaign,” says International Communities Liaison and creator of the campaign, Leyda Becker.

Essentially, the South Central Workforce Development Board plays the role of the recruiter, offering career coaches and even offering tours of certain businesses.

Jon Sowards, the President, and CEO added, “tours are really effective, a really effective means of showing people what’s possible and giving them a vision of what, what’s in the realm of the possible for them.

One woman is the example of living in Bowling Green and working in Bowling Green.

Closette Nduwimana who works at Cross Check Quality Inspection is a part of the campaign, she says “it’s good for women it’s good to work in Bowling Green. You know nowadays gas is too expensive so when you work here in Bowling Green is good.”

Some businesses are pleased to take part in the initiative.

“We want to work with you, we want to assist, we have great opportunities in this region. You know, if you can, if you can live closer to where you work, and you have a shorter commute, then you’re getting hours back in your day, you’re increasing your quality of life adds Sowards.

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce released a job update report on September 23rd, there were over seven thousand job openings in the 10 county region.

To learn more about the campaign or seek employment, click here.

