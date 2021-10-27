Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High School.

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page. The post has since been deleted.

The costume contest was part of their homecoming week.

Several students dressed like Hooters restaurant employees and carried mugs that looked like they had beer in them. Other students were paddled as part of the event.

Parents we’ve heard from were most upset about pictures showing teenage boys dressed in women’s lingerie, dancing on and near school leaders.

We’ve also heard from other parents and a couple students, who were involved in the assembly, who say they think the situation is being blown out of proportion.

The superintendent told us the incident is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

This is a developing story.

I’m at Hazard High School following a school homecoming event that’s drawing mixed reaction from parents. Now deleted pictures posted on the school’s athletics FB page are generating a lot of conversation. The Supt. told me the event is under investigation. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/3wvui33URW — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) October 27, 2021

