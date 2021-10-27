A Soggy Scenario!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WONDERFUL! We saw lots of sunshine after our coldest morning of Fall thus far. Hope you enjoyed the sun, as clouds and rain will dominate our weather pattern these next three days.

Thursday looks like a wet day overall - one that warrants an umbrella, rain coat and rain boots perhaps! When it isn’t raining, it will be cloudy with temperatures only in the low-to-mid 60s with breezy conditions. Friday will be more of the same, though cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s - not the best conditions for Halloween activities on Friday evening, but make sure the kiddos are dressed warm and are staying as dry as possible! By Saturday, rain chances decrease and are primarily in the morning, but clouds will linger with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rainfall amounts from Thursday through Saturday don’t look overly impressive, but through the three day period, we can expect general amounts between a half an inch to just over an inch. Rainfall is expected to be generally light, though moderate rain is possible in localized spots on Thursday! Halloween plans look to be good Saturday night and Sunday as drier air returns, but temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 60s for the final day of October. The first week of November looks to stay cool with temperatures below normal for this time of the year. Rain chances will also be low, signaling that we’ll be below average on precipitation too!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Periods of rain. Breezy. High 62. Low 50. Winds SE-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Cool with showers likely. High 57. Low 51. Winds W-6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool. High 58. Low 47. Winds NW-12

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 87 (1919)

Record Low: 25 (1988)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.01″ (-0.19″)

Yearly Precip: 47.17″ (+5.56″)

Today’s Sunset: 5:54 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 1 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Pollen Count: Low (2.2 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Mod (6064 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (4)

