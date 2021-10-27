South Warren’s Caroline Pitcock signs NLI to play softball at Campbellsville University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren Softball’s leader in hits, RBIs, runs and batting average will now know where shell be heading to college before her senior softball season.

On Tuesday, Caroline Pitcock signed her NLI to play softball at Campbellsville University.

“I mean, it’s just something that I’ve always wanted. And it just, it’s it’s a great feeling for it to finally be happening” Said Pitcock.

Last season, Pitcock and the Spartans finished 35-2 on the season with a heartbreaking loss to Warren East in the 4th Region Championship. On the year, she recorded 64 hits, 44 RBIs, and 10 home runs while batting .529.

“She has worked so hard.” Said Spartans Head Coach Kelly Reynolds. “She is one of those athletes that she just persevered and perseveres and works and never gives up like there’s probably not a task you can put in front of her that she would not try to accomplish and she never confined like she is a gym to coach”

The Campbellsville Tigers finished the season 41-13 led by head coach Shannon Wathen.

Caroline and the South Warren Softball team open their 2022 season against Logan County on March 21st.

