Advertisement

Tennesee Titans and The Dairy Alliance award $10,000 grant to Warren County Public Schools

By Brett Alper
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two days after upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 27-3, the Tennessee Titans teamed up with The Dairy Alliance to award WCPS with the Titans’ Hometown Grant of $10,000 at Henry F. Moss Middle School Tuesday.

The grant is the first one given to a Kentucky school district and will be used to promote healthy eating and physical activity at three Warren County middle schools.

“It’s so exciting to know that they looked at our application and found what we’re doing with our students worthy of their time and the funds to be able to help kids learn about physical education and nutrition,” said Director of Warren County Schools Nutrition and Dining Kelly Holt.

The Titans held an event to motivate the kids to be active and eat healthy, holding games such as nutrition trivia, stacking apples, and jumping rope. Olympic Fencing Gold Medalist Lee Kiefer and former Titan Gerald Mcrath made an appearance.

“I’ve never seen kids this excited. I was not expecting the energy that they had.” Said Kiefer. “Just to see the kids smile and be excited, was a great feeling for me,” said Mcrath.

$2,000 of the $10,000 grant will go to each middle school, Drakes Creek, Henry F. Moss, and South Warren Middle School for PE equipment. The other $4,000 with go to Smoothie Bikes.

“Bikes that make fruit and vegetable smoothies. And it’s going to be a fun way for kids to learn about eating breakfast and the importance of dairy in their diet,” said Holt.

Smoothie Bikes for WCPS
Smoothie Bikes for WCPS(Brett Alper)

Any school can participate in Fuel Up to Play 60 without receiving a grant. For more information visit www.Fueluptoplay60.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Smiths Grove after incident at gas station.
WCSO: Woman identified in Smiths Grove gas station attack
Traffic congestion
Traffic backup on Louisville Road due to crash
Rebecca McCarley, Azora Forgy
Two women wanted in Logan County attempted murder arrested
16-year-old dies in Warren County ATV accident
Glasgow Police Department
Police investigate alleged sexual abuse at Glasgow school

Latest News

South Warren's Caroline Pitcock Signs NLI to Play Softball at Campbellsville
South Warren’s Caroline Pitcock signs NLI to play softball at Campbellsville University
4th Region Volleyball Tournament: Russell County v Logan County & ACS v Greenwood
Day Two: 4th Region Volleyball Tournament
4th Region Volleyball Tournament: Russell County v Logan County & ACS v Greenwood
4th Region Volleyball Tournament: Russell County v Logan County & ACS v Greenwood
Bowling Green advances
Clinton Co., Bowling Green advance to 4th region volleyball semifinals