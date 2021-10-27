Warren County Parks and Recreation opens new tennis facility November 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An 82,000 square foot tennis and multipurpose facility is opening in Bowling Green at Michael O. Buchanon Park.

The facility opens Monday, November 1 at 7:00 a.m., according to Chad Young with the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department. There are six indoor tennis courts, six outdoor courts, an indoor playground, and four racquetball courts.

The indoor playground is the first of its kind in the county, Young said.

In addition to the spaces being offered, there will also be lessons available to the public.

“SOKY Tennis is actually offering beginner lessons starting next week, one night a week and our rates are really affordable,” said Young. “It’s only $4 per court, per hour.”

The facility will have equipment including rackets, tennis balls, and even a ball machine for practice without an opponent.

Young adds that the facility will “have some pros out here giving lessons as well. So this is a sport that if you’ve never tried it before, this is a great facility to try it out for the first time.”

The facility is located in the Michael O. Buchanon Park at 9222 Nashville Road across from Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

