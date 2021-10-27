Women’s Fund distributes $145,000 in grant money at annual dinner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky held its annual dinner last night.

Six non-profits in the community were selected as finalists to make presentations at the dinner in order to receive grants. Each organization had eight minutes to speak about its organization in any way that they wanted and had three minutes to answer any questions from the crowd.

Members of the Women’s Fund then cast their votes, ranking each non-profit’s presentation based on impact and grant need.

The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center earned the top grant amount at $60,000.

“We were up against 5 other amazing agencies and we are incredibly humbled to receive these grant funds. Thank you for your support but more importantly thank you for the work that you are doing to better our community,” the organization said on Facebook.

CASA of South Central Kentucky came in 2nd place and received $30,000.

Potter Children’s House received $15,000.

The Center for Pregnancy, Junior Achievement and the Family Enrichment Center each received $10,000.

With all these grants, the Women’s Fund will have granted over $1 million to organizations in South Central Kentucky.

