WSCO investigating after toddler dies following incident

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a toddler died Wednesday following an unknown incident.

First responders were called to an address on Oak Street Wednesday that involved a toddler.

The type of accident of incident that led to the toddler’s death was not released.

The investigation continues as officials await results from the Louisville Medical Examiner’s office, WSCO said.

