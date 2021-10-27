Advertisement

WSCO investigating after toddler dies following incident

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County Sheriff's Office(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a toddler died Wednesday following an unknown incident.

First responders were called to an address on Oak Street Wednesday that involved a toddler.

The type of accident of incident that led to the toddler’s death was not released.

The investigation continues as officials await results from the Louisville Medical Examiner’s office, WSCO said.

