Adairville Fire Department, Blood Assurance to host blood drive amid blood shortage crisis

Blood drive in Adairville with Blood Assurance.(Blood Assurance)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s still a critical need for blood throughout the nation, especially in southern Kentucky.

“The really scary thing this Halloween is the low blood supply,” according to Max Winitz, public relations specialist with Blood Assurance. “Blood Assurance is the sole supplier of blood and blood supplies to more than 70 medical facilities throughout the region. It’s critical for Logan County residents to donate in order to support the members of their community who are battling debilitating illnesses or traumatic injuries in the hospital. A single donation can save up to three lives.”

Blood Assurance has had less than a one-day supply of type-O blood and less than a three-day supply of other types, the nonprofit says.

Here locally, the Adairville Fire Department will host a blood drive on Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to try to combat this issue at 11070 Nashville Road.

According to officials, type-O blood is especially needed.

At the drive, Blood Assurance will give away a free coffee mug to anyone who donates. Additionally, type-O donors will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

Blood donors are urged to visit bloodassurance.org/afd30 to schedule an appointment.

Walk-ins will also be accepted.

