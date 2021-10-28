BGPD responds to shooting on 3500 block of Nashville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has responded to a shooting at the 3500 block of Nashville Road. The call came in around 10:50 p.m. and police are looking for a white king cab truck driven by a Hispanic male, who allegedly fled the scene after the shooting.

WBKO team members are on the scene and will have more as information is released.

