Advertisement

BGPD responds to shooting on 3500 block of Nashville Road

The BGPD has responded to a shooting at the 3500 block of Nashville road. The call came in...
The BGPD has responded to a shooting at the 3500 block of Nashville road. The call came in around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night.(Harrison Valk)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has responded to a shooting at the 3500 block of Nashville Road. The call came in around 10:50 p.m. and police are looking for a white king cab truck driven by a Hispanic male, who allegedly fled the scene after the shooting.

WBKO team members are on the scene and will have more as information is released.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Suspect arrested in Smiths Grove after incident at gas station.
WCSO: Woman identified in Smiths Grove gas station attack
Glasgow Police Department
Police investigate alleged sexual abuse at Glasgow school
Traffic congestion
Traffic backup on Louisville Road due to crash
Trick or Treat Times 2021
Southcentral Kentucky Trick or Treating hours

Latest News

Mike Buchanon plaque
Warren County Judge-Executive honored with a plaque at SKYPAC
Veronique Demarse
Warren County high school student earns perfect scores in the ACT and SAT
Warren County Judge-Executive Honored with Plaque at SKYPAC
Warren County Judge-Executive Honored with Plaque at SKYPAC
WSCO investigating after toddler dies following incident
WSCO investigating after toddler dies following incident