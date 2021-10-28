Advertisement

Breezy and cloudy with on and off showers Thursday!

Winds could gust up to 30 mph with wet conditions for much of the day!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm with highs near normal in the low-to-mid 60s - but things cool back down going into the latter half of the work week!

On and off shower for the bulk of the day - best keep the umbrella nearby all day long!
On and off shower for the bulk of the day - best keep the umbrella nearby all day long!(WBKO)

Thursday will warrant an umbrella as on and off showers will be expected for much of the day! When it isn’t raining, it will be cloudy with temperatures only in the low-to-mid 60s with breezy southeasterly winds. More scattered showers will be likely heading into tonight and early Friday morning. Friday will be more of the same, though cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s - not the best conditions for Halloween activities on Friday evening, but make sure the kiddos are dressed warm and are staying as dry as possible! Like a broken record, Saturday will also see more scattered showers, though intensity will be much less and will be mainly in the morning and early afternoon, but low-level clouds will linger for most of the day with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s. Rainfall amounts from Thursday through Saturday don’t look overly impressive, but through the three day period, we can expect general amounts between a third of an inch to three quarters of an inch. Localized amounts of just over an inch are also possible. Rainfall is expected to be generally light, though moderate rain is possible in localized spots on Thursday morning as well as Friday afternoon. Saturday evening could have some light drizzle possible as low clouds slowly leave, but drier air should eventually move that along with the clouds out of the region late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Halloween plans look to be good Sunday as drier air returns, but temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 60s for the final day of October along with decreasing clouds.

The first day of November on Monday starts off similar to Sunday with mid 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. The pattern quickly changes as another system will move into the region and cool us down in the mid-to-upper 50s. Shower chances can’t be ruled out Tuesday, though it looks relatively dry. Better chances of rain arrives by midweek along with continued cool conditions. Long range computer models keep us cool with temperatures below normal for this time of the year. Rain chances will also be near average, signaling that chances for rain will be with us, but no major washout looks to be in the forecast at this time going into the first half of November!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Breezy. High 62. Low 50. Winds SE at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Cooler. High 59. Low 51. Winds SW at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. Cool. High 58. Low 47. Winds NW at 12 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 43

Record High Today: 86 (1927)

Record Low Today: 20 (1878)

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 5:52 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Pollen Count: Low (0.3 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6291 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (1)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 66

Yesterday’s Low: 37

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.01″ (-0.19″)

Yearly Precip: 47.17″ (+5.56″)

