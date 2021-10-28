Chili & Cheese Luncheon celebrates WKU homecoming, benefits Junior Achievement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Chili & Cheese luncheon event took place Thursday at Montana Grille.

”We had a takeout event last year, similar to what we did this year. It was very abbreviated. This year, it’s feeling a lot more like old times,” said Caitlin Greenwell, Senior Director of Alumni Engagement and Philanthropy at WKU.

Tickets for the luncheon were only $6 and included a meal of Wendy’s chili, a grilled cheese sandwich, a drink, and a country oven bakery dessert.

The event benefited Junior Achievement of Southcentral Kentucky.

During the two-hour event, a homecoming pep rally took place to kick off Western Kentucky University’s homecoming.

“We had a full marching band. We’ve had some of our great coaches, President Caboni, Todd Stewart here, and it was just great to see the community come out and rally around WKU ahead of homecoming weekend,” said Greenwell.

Junior Achievement (JA) is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA reaches more than 4.8 million students per year in 109 markets across the United States.

