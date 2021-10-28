Community holds rally to support Hazard High School amid controversy

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s unacceptable - that’s the reaction from Kentuucky state leaders to what happened at Hazard High School.

The high school’s athletics department posted these pictures on its facebook page:

They have since been taken down. The pictures show teenage boys in lingerie and teenage girls in Hooters outfits.

The superintendent says disciplinary actions have been taken, but we don’t know what those are.

While all of that unfolds, the Hazard community showed support for the school by holding a rally Thursday evening at Triangle Park.

Students did chants, and told stories in defense of their principal, Happy Mobelini, who also appeard briefly at the rally.

There’s actually a sign that’s set up as we were driving into Triangle Park that reads “We love you Happy.” It appears there are several student signatures on the sign.

A sign with what looks like student signatures on it. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/TpmDuKA7AG — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) October 28, 2021

While there were parents who were upset about the assembly and what they call inappropriate actions, there are parents and students have said this has all been blown out of proportion.

Dozens of students and parents were here spreading that message. However, they collectively denied to do any interviews when we offered them the opportunity to give their side of the situation.

We know from a statement by the Hazard Independent Superintendent that “appropriate disciplinary action has been taken” following an investigation into this assembly.

However, they say it is a personnel matter, and they are not allowed to disclose any other information.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.