Advertisement

Could the COVID Lambda variant be a problem for holiday plans?

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, Kentucky goes into this holiday season with...
According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, Kentucky goes into this holiday season with 54.82% of its population fully vaccinated. Indiana trails slightly with 50.4%.(Pexels)
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite progress, a COVID all-clear remains elusive, and doctors warn that the holidays will be dangerous.

As cases of the Delta variant decline, the focus has moved to the Lambda variant, which is now widespread in South America.

“People who are fully vaccinated should be well protected against that,” UofL epidemiologist Dr. Mark Burns said. “The people who are unvaccinated however have to be extremely cautious.”

The Lamba variant has been found in Louisville wastewater, but it is not widespread, according to Burns.

A study published in July followed a Lambda variant surge in Chile, “suggesting that the lambda variant is proficient in escaping from the antiviral immunity elicited by vaccination.”

“There has not been enough studies done on this yet,” Burns said. “The mutations are in the protein but it hasn’t been determined how much more transmissible it may be or even escapability of the vaccine has not been determined yet.”

Burns said the vaccines will allow countless families to celebrate the holidays in a pre-pandemic manner. Only a year ago, most holiday travel plans began with a trip to a testing center and nasal swabs.

Kentucky enters the holiday season with 54.82% percent of its population fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Indiana is slightly behind with 50.4%. And, according to health officials, there is plenty of vaccine and time to get fully vaccinated before Christmas.

“They still have time to do that and get their first vaccine by the middle of November,” Norton Medical Group VP Craig Johnson said, “and that should give them enough time to get their second dose and have full immunity.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Warren County Sheriff's Office
WSCO investigating after toddler dies following incident
The BGPD has responded to a shooting at the 3500 block of Nashville road. The call came in...
Man shot and flown to the hospital, police search for suspect
WKU PD need help identifying suspects in criminal mischief case
WKU Police need help identifying suspects in connection to criminal mischief case
Trick or Treat Times 2021
Southcentral Kentucky Trick or Treating hours

Latest News

In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11
Foundation for a Health Kentucky
Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky awards mini grants to 12 organizations
A Parliamentary commission has blamed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro directly for the...
Brazilian families affected by COVID-19 demand justice
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,493 COVID cases, positivity rate below 6%