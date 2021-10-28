Glasgow couple arrested after child found unattended

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police found a child unattended on Davis Street in Glasgow around 10 a.m. Wednesday October 27.

The child was taken to the Glasgow Police Department after they couldn’t figure out where the child lived and there were no reports of missing juveniles.

At approximately 2:19 p.m. Glasgow Police responded to the same street and found Johnny Boles allegedly under the influence looking for a missing child. Boles was unaware how long the child had been missing. Police said the child was missing from a house on Columbia Avenue.

Officers went to Columbia Avenue and made contact with Linda Boles who also didn’t know the child was missing.

Johnny P. Boles, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with criminal abuse-1st degree and public intoxication.

Linda Boles, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with criminal abuse-1st degree and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

