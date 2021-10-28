Advertisement

Jingle Bell 5K Run & Walk to benefit Arthritis Foundation

By Laura Rogers
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holiday season gets a little hectic, with all the decorating, shopping and parties - we tend to stay on the run!

A Christmas-themed run kicks off the holiday season in mid-November in Bowling Green.

Brooke Mattingly is a host of the Jingle Bell 5K Run & Walk on November 20 at Ephram White Park. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. and the race will start at 8:00 a.m. The event benefits the Arthritis Foundation.

Mattingly was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at four years old, and her family has long been committed to fundraising efforts for research and treatment. “This has truly been a journey, my whole life, up and down. But you know, it’s made me who I am and it has really put it on our hearts to give back to the Arthritis Foundation, just for research and finding new treatments. There isn’t a cure yet, but that’s why we do things like the Jingle Bell Run in hopes that someday there will be,” said Mattingly.

Participants are encouraged to form teams and wear costumes that display their holiday spirit. Santa Claus is also expected to make an appearance.

Register for the Jingle Bell 5K Run & Walk here.

