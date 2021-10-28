Kentucky State Police charge Warren Co. man with distributing child pornography

OAKLAND, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Warren County man on several charges related to the distribution of child pornography.

Adam Wayne Haynes, 38, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Officials began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Oakland on Thursday, October 27.

Haynes is currently charged with four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

