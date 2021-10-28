Advertisement

Kentucky State Police charge Warren Co. man with distributing child pornography

Adam Haynes
Adam Haynes(Warren County Regional Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Warren County man on several charges related to the distribution of child pornography.

Adam Wayne Haynes, 38, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Officials began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Oakland on Thursday, October 27.

Haynes is currently charged with four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Warren County Sheriff's Office
WSCO investigating after toddler dies following incident
The BGPD has responded to a shooting at the 3500 block of Nashville road. The call came in...
Man shot and flown to the hospital, police search for suspect
WKU PD need help identifying suspects in criminal mischief case
WKU Police need help identifying suspects in connection to criminal mischief case
Trick or Treat Times 2021
Southcentral Kentucky Trick or Treating hours

Latest News

Blood drive in Adairville with Blood Assurance.
Adairville Fire Department, Blood Assurance to host blood drive amid blood shortage crisis
Annual Chili & Cheese event
Chili & Cheese Luncheon celebrates WKU homecoming, benefits Junior Achievement
Scottsville First Responder Lunch
Scottsville business provides free lunch for first responders
1
Tyson Foods opening manufacturing operation in the Kentucky Transpark