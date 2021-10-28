BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS) releases unemployment data for September 2021.

Unemployment rates rose in two Kentucky counties between September 2020 and September 2021, fell in 116, and stayed the same in two, according to the KYSTATS, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.1%. It was followed by Breathitt County, 8.8%; Harlan County, 7.9%; Martin County, 7.8%; Carter County, 7.1%; Leslie County, 7.0%; Letcher County, 6.9%; Elliott County, 6.7%; Floyd County, 6.6%; and Owsley County, 6.5%.

On the other side of things, Cumberland, Oldham, and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.8% each. They were followed by Shelby and Spencer counties at 3.0% each, Henry, Scott, and Todd counties at 3.1% each; and Boone, Green, and Taylor counties at 3.2% each.

The Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet emphasized Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. With season changes, holidays, and school schedules, employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.9% for September 2021, and 4.6% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted September 2021 unemployment rate was released on Oct. 21, 2021, and can be viewed here.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

You can learn more about the Kentucky labor market information here.

