More Showers on the Way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain returned to the region Thursday, with more on the way the next two days as a very slow-moving system takes its time getting through the region.

Drying out in time for Halloween Sunday (WBKO)

Like Thursday, our Friday looks unsettled, though cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s - not the best conditions for Halloween activities on Friday evening, but make sure the kiddos are dressed warm and are staying as dry as possible! Like a broken record, Saturday will also see more scattered showers, though intensity will be much less and will be mainly in the morning and early afternoon, but low-level clouds will linger for most of the day with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s. Rainfall amounts from Thursday through Saturday don’t look overly impressive, but through the three day period, we can expect general amounts between a third of an inch to three quarters of an inch. Localized amounts of just over an inch are also possible. Rainfall is expected to be generally light, though moderate rain is possible in localized spots on Thursday morning as well as Friday afternoon. Saturday evening could have some light drizzle possible as low clouds slowly leave, but drier air should eventually move that along with the clouds out of the region late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Halloween plans look to be good Sunday as drier air returns, but temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 60s for the final day of October along with decreasing clouds.

The first day of November on Monday starts off similar to Sunday with mid 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. The pattern quickly changes as another system will move into the region and cool us down in the mid-to-upper 50s. Shower chances can’t be ruled out Tuesday, though it looks relatively dry. Better chances of rain arrives by midweek along with continued cool conditions. Long range computer models keep us cool with temperatures below normal for this time of the year. Rain chances will also be near average, signaling that chances for rain will be with us, but no major washout looks to be in the forecast at this time going into the first half of November!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Cool with showers likely. High 59. Low 51. Winds SW-6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool. High 58. Low 47. Winds NW-12 mph.

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN): Partly cloudy and warmer. High 64. Low 42. Winds W-8 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 86 (1927)

Record Low: 20 (1878)

Today’s Precip: 0.22″

Monthly Precip: 3.23″ (-0.08″)

Yearly Precip: 47.39″ (+5.67″)

Today’s Sunset: 5:52 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Pollen Count: Low (0.3 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Mod (6291 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (1)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.