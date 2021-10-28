Ohio County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of a truck

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, a red and white GMC Sierra extended cab truck was stolen sometime after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The sheriff’s office says it happened in the 300 block of Silver Beach Road in Hartford. The vehicle, pictured above, has a Jesus Fish silver decal on the back left of the cab door.

Anyone with information on the vehicle can contact dispatch at (270)-298-4411.

