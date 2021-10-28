Pete Mahurin: Longtime WKU supporter passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Longtime Western Kentucky University supporter, Pete Mahurin, passed away on Oct. 27, 2021, after a recent illness.

“Kacy and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Pete Mahurin,” WKU President Timothy C. Caboni said. “Pete and his wife, Dixie, have been among the most generous and loyal supporters in WKU’s history, and their contributions have provided countless opportunities for our students, faculty and staff. Our thoughts are with Dixie, their daughter, Sarah, and the rest of the Mahurin family.”

Mahurin, 83, was an organizer and founding member of the WKU Foundation Board of Trustees and served eight years on the Board, including four as Chair. He also served on the Campaign Cabinet for both of WKU’s capital campaigns. Among their generous philanthropic support of WKU, a 2002 gift created a professorship in Gifted Studies, one of the few endowed faculty positions in that discipline in the U.S. In 2010, the Mahurins made a gift to facilitate the move of the World Council for Gifted and Talented Children to WKU. The Mahurins were recognized as WKU’s Philanthropists of the Year in 2011. Additionally, the WKU Board of Regents named the Mahurin Honors College (MHC) in their honor in 2017.

“Pete Mahurin was a dear friend to me and to many at WKU and throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Dr. Julia Link Roberts, Mahurin Professor of Gifted Studies and Executive Director of The Center for Gifted Studies and The Carol Martin Gatton Academy for Mathematics and Science in Kentucky. “I have been honored to be the Mahurin Endowed Professor of Gifted Studies for almost 20 years and to have Pete on our advisory board since it began. He will be sorely missed by so many.”

Dr. Craig Cobane, Executive Director of the Mahurin Honors College and the John and Jacque Jarve Endowed Professor of Honors, said Mahurin’s support helped transform the Honors experience for innumerable scholars.

“To Pete, it was more than just being the namesake of The Mahurin Honors College,” Dr. Cobane said. “Pete was an advocate for gifted scholars. He wanted motivated and high-ability scholars to have a place where they can grow academically and socially, much like his daughter, Sarah Jo, did. Whenever a scholar studies abroad, engages in research, completes a capstone experience/thesis or takes part in the numerous other life-changing experiences in the MHC, they will have Pete (and his wife, Dixie) to thank for it. Their support has enabled thousands of gifted scholars to further their personal ascent toward excellence. Pete’s legacy will live on in all MHC scholars: past, present and future.”

Mahurin was a Director and Financial Advisor for Baird Private Wealth Management in Bowling Green, Ky. As a student at WKU, he was a member of the Football and Basketball Cheerleaders and earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 1961. Mahurin joined Hilliard Lyons more than 50 years ago and served on the Board of HL Financial Services, LLC, Hilliard Lyons’ parent company, before the firm merged with Baird in 2019. He was listed among Hilliard Lyons’ top wealth advisors every year since 1972, having been the top wealth advisor for nine of those years.

His other WKU volunteer involvement included service on The Center for Gifted Studies Board of Advisors, the WKU Board of Advisors, the Gordon Ford College of Business Advisory Council, the Friends of Women’s Studies Group and the Clinical Education Complex Charter Committee. He was recognized as a WKU Volunteer of the Year for the New Century of Spirit Campaign Cabinet in 2011 and for the WKU Foundation Board in 2001. The Mahurins were also jointly recognized as Volunteers of the Year for The Center for Gifted Studies and received the University’s Distinguished Service Medal in 2003. They are members of the Cupola Society for consecutive giving, the Cherry Society for leadership giving and the Society of 1906 for legacy support.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Mahurin is survived by one granddaughter, June Caroline.