Scottsville business provides free lunch for first responders

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On National First Responders Day, a Scottsville business provided free lunch to first responders in the community.

Blankenship and Sons Pest Control provided the meal on Thursday, saying, “we want to thank all of our first responders for giving back daily to our community by keeping us safe. You work tirelessly day in and day out with little recognition.”

Police officers, firefighters, dispatchers enjoyed a free BBQ lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

