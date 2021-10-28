BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action are Kelsey Highbaugh, 5th-grade teacher at the Edmonson County 5/6 Center, and her volunteer, Julie Browning, an Accounting Specialist at American Bank and Trust. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st-century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By the program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. Ms. Highbaugh’s favorite part of JA is, “the wonderful learning opportunities for kids.” She also said, “Now that I teach Social Studies, I’m so excited to have JA come and deliver amazing lessons. It’s going to be so beneficial for my 5th graders!” Julie’s favorite part of JA is “how much fun the kids have playing JA games while learning!” She also said, “My experience with Junior Achievement has been super fun and rewarding. I love getting to visit the classroom and interact with our youth. I feel like the kids enjoy hearing from visiting adults from their communities and are always eager to learn and have fun while doing so!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

