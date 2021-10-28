Advertisement

Tyson Foods opening manufacturing operation in the Kentucky Transpark

By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht and WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tyson Foods will open a manufacturing operation in the Kentucky Transpark.

Tyson Foods, one of the world’s leading protein companies, is expected to build a 400,000 SF facility in the Kentucky Transpark for the production of its Jimmy Dean® products and Wright® Brand bacon. The plant will feature the latest robotics and automated technologies to increase production efficiency and enhance team member safety at the facility.

This marks the largest attraction project in the history of Bowling Green and Warren County with the creation of 450 jobs, along with a capital investment of $355 million, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

“Today, I am proud to announce one of the largest investments in Warren County’s history, and this is a community that has had no shortage of economic success in recent years,” said Governor Beshear. “Tyson Foods has a longstanding presence in the commonwealth, and its leaders’ vision for the future will make the company a great fit for Bowling Green and the surrounding region.”

The total anticipated economic impact of this expansion of Tyson Foods will exceed $2.7 billion over the next decade. Tyson Foods employees will contribute $334,007,284 in household spending over the next 10 years. This includes spending $17,702,384 at local restaurants, spending $11,690,254 in property taxes, $27,722,602 on groceries, $54,512,653 on health services, and $4,212,000 on arts and entertainment. The spending generated by their employees also supports an additional 2,479 jobs in the community.

“Job creation of this magnitude by Tyson Foods is an investment in the future of the people of Bowling Green,” said Mayor Todd Alcott. “Tyson Foods is a highly recognizable symbol in homes across the world, and we are excited to now call them a member of our community. We appreciate Tyson Foods’ investment in our community and the high-quality opportunities they will bring to our citizens.”

