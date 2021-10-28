View From The Hill: WKU excited about this year’s homecoming theme, Wild, Wild Western

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a year without the parade, Big Red’s Roar, or the Festival of Friends, WKU Homecoming is back and better than ever.

Back in the Saddle Again is true in more ways than one as WKU gets back to its Homecoming ways this weekend. The campus is embracing every opportunity to showcase “Wild, Wild Western.”

“Big Red on a horse. How could you not love that?”

No one is more excited than Big Red about this year’s homecoming theme Wild, Wild Western.

“The tag line that went with it is back in the saddle again so that was a great way to incorporate we’ve been out for a year and a half but we’re all back now.”

Senior McKenzie Rodgers is part of a Homecoming Student Advisory Committee tasked with selecting this year’s theme.

“It started with President Caboni. He wanted homecoming to be a more student-led initiative, for more students to have a voice in planning, in the theme, in all parts of homecoming. "

Wild, Wild Western was a clear winner over Heroes on the Hill when it was polled on social media.

“We’ve had a lot of fun themes in the past but right now I think people are really craving being back with their peers, being back with their community and Wild, Wild Western has just been a fun way to embrace that.”

The various colleges have made the most of the theme and as always the parade should be epic.

“The costumes are gonna be great. It’s just fun overall and everyone seems to be excited about it.”

The Intercultural Student Engagement Center came up with a full week of special activities leading up to game day.

“On Saturday during the game, we actually will be tailgating with the Society of African American Alumni. So they have food trucks, 360 photo booth, we have a lounge area for students to come out and network.”

What better time than homecoming for the past to meet the future.

“Student and alumni engagement is something that students really really seek and its something we want to make sure occurs during their time here on the hill.”

The Hilltoppers take on Charlotte Saturday afternoon at 3 pm. The Homecoming parade is tomorrow at 5 and will go from campus to downtown Bowling Green and back to Cherry Hall.

For more details on Homecoming, log onto Alumni.wku.edu\homecoming.

