Warren County high school student earns perfect scores in the ACT and SAT

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many of us remember studying for the dreaded ACT test and some for the SAT and we could only hope for a decent score.

But one Warren County high school student is celebrating two big achievements, not one but two perfect scores.

Veronique Demarse is a senior at Greenwood High School, months ago she spoke with WBKO News on earning a perfecty ACT score, now months later, she is celebrating a perfect SAT score.

“My dad made me take tests when I was in fifth grade, who makes an 11-year-old take an ACT test, but I’ll, you know, I’ll smile because I knew that, that he was preparing me for something he knew was worth it,” recalls Demarse.

She says to her it was such a big deal, but those who surround her knew this was more than a perfect score.

“I know, I’ve put a lot of effort into this. So it wasn’t too much of a shock to me. Perfect was a shock. I was expecting high, but I guess perfect was a shock. It takes a lot of luck, I think to get something like that,” says Demarse.

Demarse says, the group that surrounds her, from her family to friends even the staff at Greenwood High School have been some of her biggest supporters, “it’s nice to have folks around me that remind me, no, hey, you deserve this like you put a lot of time and effort into this and you can give yourself some credit.”

Back in April, Demarse recalled some of the sacrifices she had to endure as a kid to achieve the perfect ACT score, including missing out on summer breaks because she was practicing for the ACT, “it was kind of overwhelming, especially as a kid. But I mean, as a kid, you do a lot of things you don’t want to do. So it was just kind of, I don’t know, my sister did it. I wanted to be just like my sister.”

She credits her father for a lot of her success, especially for training her, and even spoke on his reaction after she told him the good news.

“He put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘Hey, just want to let you know, I’m really proud of you put in a lot of work. So give yourself some credit and know that I’m really proud of you,’ and that was a super touching moment and I just felt like, ‘Oh, okay, like, that’s, this is a chapter of my life, like standardized testing, and all the time and effort that I put into it and working with my dad, like, that can be a chapter of my life that’s over now,’” adds Demarse.

She sends a message to those struggling when taking multiple-choice tests, “for anyone who wants to get a good score on a standardized test, it’s just practice, the more you’re exposed to it, the better you will be at it,” said Demarse.

She also says, ”they should just know that I am so so grateful for all the time and effort and unwavering support they’ve sent my way because they really built the foundation of everything that I am and I really hope they’re proud of the young woman I’m becoming,” said Demarse when talking about her family.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.