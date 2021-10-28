Warren County Judge-Executive honored with a plaque at SKYPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A celebration of Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.

He was presented with a plaque on behalf of the citizens of southern Kentucky for helping secure funds for SKYPAC.

Buchanon expressed his gratitude for the huge honor.

“I’m very flattered by this, the plaque. And I’m very appreciative of the recognition by the board and by so many people who were here today. But I’m a little bit embarrassed as well because there are people here who have given a great deal to this to this facility, and to Orchestra Kentucky and to the arts in general, in our community. And I really believe that every single person who was here today should have a plaque up here,” said Judge Exec. Buchanon.

Buchanon was an essential figure alongside former Kentucky House Speaker Jody Richards in making SKYPAC a reality back in 2012.

“Judge Buchanon and I worked very hard on this project and, and I was fortunate to be able to put some money in the budget for it, but Judge Buchanon took that seed money and worked with it and helped build this into really one of the finest performing arts centers that I know about anywhere,” says former Kentucky House Speaker, Jody Richards.

Judge Buchanon also spearheaded the development of Arts of Southern Kentucky, the new management organization that is a result of a merger between the Orchestra Kentucky and the SKYPAC Foundation Boards of Directors.

