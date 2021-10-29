Advertisement

Bowling Green volleyball defeats Greenwood, wins first-ever 4th region championship

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples are making room in their trophy case.

For the first time ever, Bowling Green will advance to the KHSAA volleyball state tournament. The Purples accomplished the historic feat after knocking off their archrivals, the Greenwood Gators, 3-1. Greenwood was denied what would have been its fourth consecutive region title.

The Gators led the first set 20-17 until the Purples forced a deuce. Both teams had set points until Greenwood won the set, 28-26.

Bowling Green led the entire second set, leading by as much as 12-4 before singlehandedly winning the set, 25-17. The third set featured several lead changes, but Bowling Green went on a late run to win by the same score, 25-17.

Greenwood never led after the first four points of the fourth set and Charli Hodges got the historic game-winning kill for the Purples. She would be named the 4th region tournament MVP.

The Purples will welcome Daviess County on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m for their first-ever state tournament game.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
The BGPD has responded to a shooting at the 3500 block of Nashville road. The call came in...
Man shot and flown to the hospital, police search for suspect
Warren County Sheriff's Office
WSCO investigating after toddler dies following incident
Warren County high school student earns perfect scores on the ACT and SAT
Warren County high school student earns perfect scores on the ACT and SAT
Trick or Treat Times 2021
Southcentral Kentucky Trick or Treating hours

Latest News

Houston Astros' Jose Siri reacts after striking out during the fourth inning in Game 2 of...
Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie World Series
Titans Award WCPS With $10,000 Hometown Grant
Tennesee Titans and The Dairy Alliance award $10,000 grant to Warren County Public Schools
South Warren's Caroline Pitcock Signs NLI to Play Softball at Campbellsville
South Warren’s Caroline Pitcock signs NLI to play softball at Campbellsville University
4th Region Volleyball Tournament: Russell County v Logan County & ACS v Greenwood
Day Two: 4th Region Volleyball Tournament