Bowling Green volleyball defeats Greenwood, wins first-ever 4th region championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples are making room in their trophy case.

For the first time ever, Bowling Green will advance to the KHSAA volleyball state tournament. The Purples accomplished the historic feat after knocking off their archrivals, the Greenwood Gators, 3-1. Greenwood was denied what would have been its fourth consecutive region title.

The Gators led the first set 20-17 until the Purples forced a deuce. Both teams had set points until Greenwood won the set, 28-26.

Bowling Green led the entire second set, leading by as much as 12-4 before singlehandedly winning the set, 25-17. The third set featured several lead changes, but Bowling Green went on a late run to win by the same score, 25-17.

Greenwood never led after the first four points of the fourth set and Charli Hodges got the historic game-winning kill for the Purples. She would be named the 4th region tournament MVP.

The Purples will welcome Daviess County on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m for their first-ever state tournament game.

