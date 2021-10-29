Brown Promoted to Assistant Coach with Lady Toppers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball head coach Greg Collins has announced the promotion of Ivy Brown to assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. Brown is a former Lady Topper legend, playing with WKU from 2014 to 2018, and has spent the last two seasons with the team as a graduate assistant and director of operations.

“I always knew Ivy was going to be a great coach,” said Collins. “As a player, she was one of the hardest working, most determined, and competitive players on the court. She understood the game. Ivy will step into this new role as a coach with the same passion as she played. All of our players love her and appreciate the time she spends with them. They know Coach Ivy is committed to helping them improve.”

In her playing days at WKU, Brown earned Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and was a two-time All-C-USA First Teamer. She ended her career in the Top 10 of five different career statistical categories in the WKU record book, including games played (4th – 136), blocks (5th – 151), free throw percentage (5th – 80.9), points-rebounds double-doubles (7th – 35) and rebounds (8th – 986).

“The Hill has become home for me and I’m so excited for this opportunity,” said Brown. “I was lucky enough to have been recruited by Coach Collins and to have played under him for four years. He developed me as a player and now is helping in my development as a coach. I’m excited to help this program continue to build the Lady Topper Basketball tradition.”

Brown is also one of only 14 Lady Toppers to have won the prestigious title of Kentucky Miss Basketball during her high school career, earning the award in 2014.

The last two seasons, Brown has assisted WKU as a graduate assistant and director of operations. She organized the Lady Toppers’ travel plans, planned team meals and helped out with other organizational items for the team.

Brown joins Jhasmin Bowen and fellow Lady Topper legend Tiffany Porter-Talbert on the coaching staff. Bowen and Porter-Talbert have been assistant coaches since Collins’ first season as head coach (2018-19). Bowen is in her sixth season with the team after spending two previous seasons as a graduate assistant.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.