Dollar General makes surprise donation to Bowling Green Independent Schools

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. - Friday, Dollar General celebrated the opening of its Bowling Green fresh distribution center by demonstrating the Company’s mission of Serving Others, making a surprise $10,000 donation to the Bowling Green Independent School District.

“We are pleased to support Bowling Green’s educators and students as we celebrate our newest distribution center opening,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president of social responsibility and philanthropy. “Our roots run deep in south central Kentucky, and we are proud to invest in education in our hometown communities. We hope this donation will help the district continue to enhance and expand their literacy efforts and have a long-lasting impact.”

The facility represents an approximate $25 million investment in Warren County and opened in summer 2021. At full capacity, the facility is expected to employ more than 130 individuals within distribution and DG Private Fleet networks, as well as support more than 1,500 Dollar General stores.

Located in the Kentucky Transpark, Bowling Green’s DG Fresh facility is Dollar General’s third distribution center in Kentucky, but the first Fresh facility for the Commonwealth. The site was selected for its convenient access to Interstate 65, proximity to Dollar General stores, Bowling Green and Warren County’s business environment and quality workforce, local and state economic incentives, and numerous other considerations.

Dollar General currently proudly employs approximately 6,000 Kentuckians through roughly 650 store locations, its three distribution centers in Bowling Green, Scottsville and Walton, and the Company’s Private Fleet network.