Edmonton couple gets married with help of adult day care

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - A good ending to a love story out of Edmonton. Darlene, whose last name is now Garmon, said she was lonely for quite some time when her, now husband, Tony Garmon, came into her life.

“I asked God, I said, ‘God you know I need somebody, would you please give me somebody that goes to church and that would be good to me,” Darlene Garmon said. She went on to say soon after she said that prayer, she opened her phone and found Tony’s profile on Facebook. The two crossed paths on the social media app, but met for the first time in person when he visited her at Golden Years Adult Day Care.

Tony Garmon ended up being the cousin of one of Darlene’s good friends at Golden Years. “We start talking, I invited him to come the next day to the day care to have coffee with me, that’s where it started,” Darlene Garmon said.

About one year later, Tony proposed to Darlene at the daycare. “Here they’re all coming in, everybody, the staff, and Tony came in with roses in his arms,” Darlene said. “He got on one knee and proposed to me I cried like a baby, I wasn’t expecting it.”

They picked October 28 as their wedding day, and staff at Golden Years took it upon themselves to plan the wedding. Activities Director Debra Ferrell coordinated and decorated most of it. “To me, everybody that goes there is family, and I would do the same for them as I would do for my family,” Ferrell said. “I love them all so that’s what you do.”

Darlene said she wore a dress of her mother’s as her wedding dress. “I really feel like she is here with me today,” she said. Tony and Darlene said they consider the people at Golden Years their family too.

“When he said ‘who gives you away?’ That’s why they said ‘we do’ because they all gave me away, they’re a part of my family, and I love my daycare family,” Darlene said.

It was a picture-perfect day as two families became one. Darlene wanted to pay a special tribute to one of her bridesmaids, Mary Ruth Smith. Smith was also a client at Golden Years Adult Day Care. She passed away about one month ago after a battle with COVID-19. Darlene said she was really looking forward to attending the wedding, and even had an outfit picked out. Her picture and outfit were displayed at the front of the ceremony.

