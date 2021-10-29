Kentucky awarded federal grant to expand high-speed internet

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has been awarded a $1 million federal grant to help expand high-speed internet across the state.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of reliable high-speed internet access for education, businesses, and health care.

The governor’s office says all states were invited to apply for a $1 million grant through one of the federal programs developed to distribute American Rescue Plan funding.

The grant is the latest step by Kentucky to expand high-speed internet.

