Kentucky State Police arrests Barren County Detention Center employee on drug charges

Authorities said suspected Methamphetamine was located in the possession of 22-year-old Danyita A. Brownsmith of Glasgow.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Kentucky State Police was contacted by the Barren County Jailer with information of an employee possibly in possession of drugs inside the jail. 

Troopers, along with KSP Canine “Akim,” arrived at the Barren County Detention Center to invetigate.  Officials said suspected Methamphetamine was found in the possession of 22-year-old Danyita A. Brownsmith of Glasgow. Brownsmith was a contracted kitchen staff employee assigned to the Barren County Detention Center.  Brownsmith was arrested and faces the following charges.

  • Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree
  • Possession of Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

