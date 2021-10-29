Man charged after making man pass out in chokehold

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department have arrested a man following a fight complaint on Thursday on Embark Court.

Steven Blankenship, 35, was charged with first-degree strangulation after police said he had a man in a chokehold until he passed out.

The victim was evaluated by the Barren and Metcalfe EMS however the victim refused to be transported to the hospital.

