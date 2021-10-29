Original Historic ACE Theatre sign restored in Downtown Cave City
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the Historic ACE Theatre sign in Downtown Cave City restored, the city is a whole lot brighter.
Barren County officials say the original sign has been restored. The sign is currently residing on the corner of the building that houses 270 On Broadway.
