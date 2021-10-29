Original Historic ACE Theatre sign restored in Downtown Cave City

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the Historic ACE Theatre sign in Downtown Cave City restored, the city is a whole lot brighter.

Barren County officials say the original sign has been restored. The sign is currently residing on the corner of the building that houses 270 On Broadway.

To see more preserved history, along with the beauty it brings to the community, click here for Cave City, and here for all things tourism in Glasgow and Barren County.

The lighting of the Historic ACE Theatre sign in downtown Cave City last night! The original sign has been restored and... Posted by Barren County, KY on Friday, October 29, 2021

