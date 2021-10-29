Poppy’s Field Trip visits Wayland Alexander Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens and Poppy paid a visit to Wayland Alexander Elementary in Hartford where they featured the beta club, one of the top beta clubs in the country.

The Poppy’s Leadership Award was presented to Miss Chasity Blakeley for her work in the beta club.

To see where Poppy, Flora, and Matt are headed next make sure to tune into AM Kentucky next week!

