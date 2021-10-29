Advertisement

Shop Local | S&D Soul Favorites

By Marisa Williams
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the newest episode of Shop Local, Matt Stephens gives us a look at S&D Soul Favorites a restaurant with “full service catering, birthday parties, street fairs, college campuses, banquets, receptions. “Food that feeds the soul!”.”

Now, more than ever, WBKO encourages you to support our local businesses and keep SOKY in business. Head on over to our Shop Local page!

