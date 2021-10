Spooky showers as clouds continue to crawl into Halloween weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had on and off showers Thursday, but more consistent showers are with us for Friday!

For Halloween events tonight, you'll want to find ways to stay dry as showers will continue for much of the WBKO viewing area! (WBKO)

Like Thursday, our Friday looks unsettled, though cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s - not the best conditions for Halloween activities on Friday evening, but make sure the kiddos are dressed warm and are staying as dry as possible! Like a broken record, Saturday will also see more scattered showers, though intensity will be much less and will be mainly in the morning and early afternoon, but low-level clouds will linger for most of the day with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s. Rainfall amounts through Saturday don’t look overly impressive, but through the three day period, we can expect general amounts between a tenth of an inch to three quarters of an inch. Localized amounts of just over an inch are also possible. Rainfall is expected to be generally light, though moderate rain is possible in localized spots on Thursday morning as well as Friday afternoon. Saturday evening could have some light drizzle possible as low clouds slowly leave, but drier air should eventually move that along with the clouds out of the region late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Halloween plans look to be good Sunday as drier air returns, but temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 60s for the final day of October along with decreasing clouds.

The first day of November on Monday starts off similar to Sunday with mid 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. The pattern quickly changes as another system will move into the region and cool us down in the mid-to-upper 50s. Shower chances can’t be ruled out Tuesday, though it looks relatively dry. Better chances of rain arrives by midweek along with cold conditions - overnight lows could be the coldest of the season thus far! Stay tuned as the potential for not only frost, but freezing conditions could be with us as we head into the latter half of next week into next weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Cooler. High 59. Low 51. Winds SW at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. Cool. High 58. Low 47. Winds NW at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 64. Low 42. Winds W at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 43

Record High Today: 86 (1927)

Record Low Today: 20 (1906)

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 5:51 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Pollen Count: Low (0.3 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6151 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (1)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 65

Yesterday’s Low: 52

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.33″

Monthly Precip: 3.34″ (+0.03″)

Yearly Precip: 47.50″ (+5.78″)

