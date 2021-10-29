Two men arrested in connection with Caneyville armed robbery

CANEYVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested two men in connection with the robbery of a Valero gas station in Caneyville.

Surveillance cameras showed that a white male suspect entered the Valero gas station on October 24, brandished a firearm and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items. Information was received later which led the Deputies to a home on Grayson Springs Rd. in the Clarkson area on October 27.

According to GCSO, Deputies took 21-year-old Montgomery T. Smith, of Clarkson, into custody after a short foot pursuit. Deputies said Smith admitted that he was involved in robbing the Valero in Caneyville. During the investigation, additional evidence was received which led to the arrest of 25-year-old Bradley W. Hendrix, of Caneyville on October 28. Deputies said Hendrix also happened to be the same clerk who was robbed by Smith the night of October 24.

Additional charges are expected on both suspects.

