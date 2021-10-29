Man on WKU campus reportedly harassed women, another arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University Police arrested two men on campus Thursday after reportedly harassing women.

According to police, two men who were not students were asking female students to get into the car in the area of Creason Lot on Thursday. When police responded to the scene, they say the driver, Yvan Baruti had informed officers he was picking up his brother.

Police say another man approached them identified as Modeste Birindwa who had two active warrants for his arrest out of Fayette County. He was arrested.

Police say at one point, one of the men grabbed a female student. Both are banned from campus, officials say.

WKU PD will be increasing patrols in the area. Authorities are encouraging the public to call WKU PD for any suspicious activity.

WKU PD offers safety escorts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 270-745-2548 or 270-745-COPS.

