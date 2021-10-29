WCPS officials, other school districts tour electric school bus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Electric school buses could be in the near future for many schools in Kentucky. As electric cars become increasingly popular, electric school buses could be the next common mode of transportation.

“It’ll be quieter neighborhoods,” said Blythe. “It’s really neat because it’s just like a regular school bus-- exact same body and everything and it’ll drive just like a regular bus. It just will be extremely quiet and live a little more takeoff power.”

Warren County School District bus officials along with individuals from other Kentucky districts gathered Friday to tour the Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric bus brought in by Boyd Truck Centers.

“We have to have infrastructure put in so it takes time to change over to things. I don’t think diesel is going to be totally gone. It’s always going to be around, but this has its place as well,” said Blythe.

The bus can go about 120 miles after a full charge. Blythe says some of its routes go that far in a day.

“As technology grows and makes more feasible because we have to have distance. We’re a big County so we drive a lot of miles. So we’ve got to have something that’s going to go beyond that to help us out.”

The bus runs emissions-free and reduces noise pollution and uses no fossil fuel.

“You can actually charge them for about six hours and some of them may take up to 10 and 30 miles for a full charge,” said David Garbrough, Sales Representative for Boyd Truck Centers.

Meanwhile, Blythe says he thinks the district could have electric buses in five years.

“As far as a bus driver, they shouldn’t have much difference to go to that from a regular bus,” he said.

The Franklin County School District in Kentucky is applying for a grant to get one of the electric buses now.

