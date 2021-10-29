Advertisement

Where to get COVID-19 booster shots and who is eligible

COVID BOOSTER SHOT
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just last week the CDC approved Moderna booster shots.

A number of factors, including the vaccine you started with and when your last dose was, help determine when you qualify.

“We were prepared for that authorization and had already been planning for it and were very quickly able to launch community wide booster clinics for those who want the Moderna vaccine booster. So, we started those earlier this week and we have them running in both Glasgow and Columbia this week, next week and the following week,” said Stacey Biggs, Executive Vice President at T.J. Community Health.

Just like the initial shots, boosters are free and will be available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and clinics.

Locally, Walgreens, CVS, Sheldon’s Pharmacy, Kroger, Ely Drugs of Bowling Green and the Medical Center all offer COVID-19 booster shots.

T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow offers the Moderna at their community wide health clinics and Pfizer at the T.J. Health Pavilion Pharmacy.

Appointments are required.

“So these vaccine clinics that were hosting for hundreds of people at a time are for Moderna. We also do offer the Pfizer vaccine and the Pfizer booster at the T.J. Health Pavilion Pharmacy. So, folks can go online and make an appointment for that too if they prefer Pfizer,” Biggs said.

Pfizer boosters began last month, and last week the government cleared extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines too.

But who’s eligible — and when — differs depending on which vaccine you got first.

“Certainly we don’t want to lose sight of the fact that folks, if they haven’t been vaccinated yet, they need to get the first and second doses of the vaccine,” said Biggs.

The booster was approved for those who had the vaccine at least six months ago, had their second shot at least six months ago and who now want to get that additional boost, those additional antibodies that the vaccine helps to create.

Anyone who got a J&J shot at least two months ago is eligible, regardless of age or other factors.

If you got Pfizer or Moderna shots first, you’re eligible if your last dose was at least six months ago and you’re 65 or older, or are a younger adult who has health problems or a job or living conditions that put you at higher risk of severe illness or exposure to the coronavirus

“So, it does give you an extra layer of protection after you’ve had those initial doses at least six months ago,” said Biggs.

