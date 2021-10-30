Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Wilma Bunnell

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

One woman in the Caverna Independent School District is teaching others about being selfless and serving the community.

“Miss Wilma Bunnell is truly a blessing to our school,” says Chris Crain, Caverna High School Principal.

Wilma Bunnell has been the Family Resource Youth Services Center Coordinator for over two decades serving those in the Caverna Independent School District.

“She’s a servant leader, she has a heart of gold and she always goes above and beyond to make sure that the needs of our students and our Caverna District are met, as well as our community as well,” says Chris Crain, Caverna High School Principal.

“In the position, she’s in, she’s got to have a lot of courage. She’s working with students, administrators, and the community. A lot of people come from a lot of different angles, a lot of needs. She’s got the courage to get the job done, and pull people together for a great result and benefits everyone,” says Terry Bunnell, Wilma’s Brother in law

“I love my job, and I feel blessed to get up and come here every day in this have amazing community partners. I’m very appreciative for all the people that I work with the students and the families that I get to meet and, and be with each and every day,” says Wilma Bunnell.

Those who know her best know she is not one who enjoys the spotlight.

“She has poured her heart soul into this community, in this school, and everybody she’s around. She never wants any credit for anything. She just wants to help everybody else,” says Rickey Alvey.

Recently, Wilma organized an event to give back to the medical professionals in the area, who are severely overworked and understaffed right now.”

