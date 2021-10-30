Hundreds line up for Trunk or Treat event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department once again hosted their annual Trunk or Treat event in their back parking lot. It consisted of 30 local organizations and companies who brought their car and stuffed their trunks with treats.

WBKO spoke directly with one of their police officers on what motivated them to give back to the community in this way. “We had this a few years ago and it was actually the first year that we ever had it back in 2019. Unfortunately last year we couldn’t have this event. You know we have all kinds of costumes that we’re going to be in and they’ve worked hard to come over here. You know they’re looking forward to a good night,” Amber Bowman said.

Over a hundred people lined up to walk through the designated walking area in the parking lot. People of all ages joined in on the fun, with several of them showing off their creative costumes. Despite the gloomy conditions, attendees were still happy to get a head start on their candy collection for the holiday.

The event was filled with free candy, games, and more activities friendly to all ages. It ended earlier this evening at 8pm.

