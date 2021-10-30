Advertisement

Hundreds line up for Trunk or Treat event

Trunk or treat
Trunk or treat(wbko)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department once again hosted their annual Trunk or Treat event in their back parking lot. It consisted of 30 local organizations and companies who brought their car and stuffed their trunks with treats.

WBKO spoke directly with one of their police officers on what motivated them to give back to the community in this way. “We had this a few years ago and it was actually the first year that we ever had it back in 2019. Unfortunately last year we couldn’t have this event. You know we have all kinds of costumes that we’re going to be in and they’ve worked hard to come over here. You know they’re looking forward to a good night,” Amber Bowman said.

Over a hundred people lined up to walk through the designated walking area in the parking lot. People of all ages joined in on the fun, with several of them showing off their creative costumes. Despite the gloomy conditions, attendees were still happy to get a head start on their candy collection for the holiday.

The event was filled with free candy, games, and more activities friendly to all ages. It ended earlier this evening at 8pm.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The BGPD has responded to a shooting at the 3500 block of Nashville road. The call came in...
Man shot and flown to the hospital, police search for suspect
Warren County high school student earns perfect scores on the ACT and SAT
Warren County high school student earns perfect scores on the ACT and SAT
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
Linda Boles (left), Johnny Boles (right)
Glasgow couple arrested after child found unattended
Warren County Sheriff's Office
WSCO investigating after toddler dies following incident

Latest News

Dollar General makes surprise donation to Bowling Green Independent Schools
Dollar General makes surprise donation to Bowling Green Independent Schools
Warren Co Officials, Other School Districts Tour Electric School Bus
Warren Co Officials, Other School Districts Tour Electric School Bus
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Wilma Bunnell
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Wilma Bunnell
Where to Get the COVID-19 Booster Shots in BG
Where to Get the COVID-19 Booster Shots in BG