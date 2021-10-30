Advertisement

Mistake by Kroger results in error in Kentucky’s official vaccination numbers

An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, reducing...
An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, reducing the total number of unique Kentuckians vaccinated to around 2.5 million.(Ben Williams (Custom credit) | Flickr)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, dropping the official estimated count of vaccinations from nearly 3 million.

Kroger submitted its vaccination data to the federal Tiberius database twice: once through the Kentucky immunization registry and once directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 431,100 vaccine doses are expected to be removed. This figure includes an estimated 252,500 first doses, which is the metric used in Kentucky.

Overall, this will reduce the total number of unique Kentuckians vaccinated to around 2.5 million.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said suspected Methamphetamine was located in the possession of 22-year-old Danyita...
Kentucky State Police arrests Barren County Detention Center employee on drug charges
WKU Police
Man on WKU campus reportedly harassed women, another arrested
Darlene and Tony Garmon
Edmonton couple gets married with help of adult day care
Bradley Hendrix and Montgomery Smith
Two men arrested in connection with Caneyville armed robbery
Trick or Treat Times 2021
Southcentral Kentucky Trick or Treating hours

Latest News

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, Kentucky goes into this holiday season with...
Could the COVID Lambda variant be a problem for holiday plans?
In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11
Foundation for a Health Kentucky
Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky awards mini grants to 12 organizations
A Parliamentary commission has blamed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro directly for the...
Brazilian families affected by COVID-19 demand justice
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,493 COVID cases, positivity rate below 6%