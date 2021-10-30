Advertisement

October marks 21st straight month of double-digit homicides in Louisville

The number of gunshot victims kept a record pace in October with 2021 shaping up as the most violent in the city’s recent history.(WBTV)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 500 people have been injured or killed by gunfire this year, according to anti-violence activists.

The number of gunshot victims kept a record pace in October with 2021 shaping up as the most violent in the city’s recent history, Christopher 2X, executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers said.

Since October 1, 15 homicides were confirmed, and another 42 people were wounded by gunfire so far. These statistics bring the number of homicides for 2021 to 166, according to LMPD Homicide records.

So far this year, an additional 509 people have been injured in shootings.

“After 20 straight months of double-digit homicides, unheard of in past years, I was hoping October would bring some relief from all this gun violence and suffering.” 2X said. “Unfortunately, that did not happen.”

2X said it is important to shed light on victims who suffer long-term medical challenges and other issues after being shot.

“On average, more than one person is injured each day in Louisville from a shooting, and this results in tremendous suffering, emotionally and often financially, for the victims and their families” he said. “I’m still holding out hope, but at this rate, we’ll surpass last year’s record numbers next month. It’s awful to see these kinds of numbers and to know that behind these numbers are hundreds of innocent kids and families suffering, including some whose homes have been shot up by gunfire.”

Last year, there were 173 homicides and 528 victims injured in shootings.

