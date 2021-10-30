Advertisement

Stray showers moving out before Halloween!

The potential for stray showers continues into tonight.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve seen a rainy pattern over South Central Kentucky. The good news? We’ll see some relief after tonight!

Football forecast
Football forecast(wbko)

We could see some light drizzle as clouds push to the southeast this evening, but the dreary conditions end after tonight! Halloween will be partly cloudy and brisk with highs in the low to mid 60s. It’ll make for a good day to spend outdoors, though you’ll need the jacket at night because we’re tracking temperatures tumbling to the 50s by nighttime. Beyond that, we’ll see continued sunshine heading into the work week. Afternoon highs will be on the decreasing trend and tumble to the upper 40s by Wednesday. This will bring the potential for some snow flurries EARLY Wednesday morning. The flurries will not materialize, but it’ll be a cold day for sure. We’ll see daily chances for rain after that, though they’ll be spotty and not a complete washout.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN): Partly cloudy and warmer. High 64. Low 42. Winds W-8 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High 61. Low 42. Winds N-6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 55. Low 36. Winds N at 7 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 58

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 87 (1927)

Record Low: 19 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.20″

Monthly Precip: 3.93″ (+0.41″)

Yearly Precip: 48.09″ (+6.16″)

Today’s Sunset: 5:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 10)

Pollen Count: Low (0.3 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5708 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (3)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said suspected Methamphetamine was located in the possession of 22-year-old Danyita...
Kentucky State Police arrests Barren County Detention Center employee on drug charges
WKU Police
Man on WKU campus reportedly harassed women, another arrested
Darlene and Tony Garmon
Edmonton couple gets married with help of adult day care
Bradley Hendrix and Montgomery Smith
Two men arrested in connection with Caneyville armed robbery
Trick or Treat Times 2021
Southcentral Kentucky Trick or Treating hours

Latest News

Halloween Sunday not looking so scary!
One More Gloomy Day, then Improvements!
For Halloween events tonight, you'll want to find ways to stay dry as showers will continue for...
Spooky showers as clouds continue to crawl into Halloween weekend!
Going trick-or-treating tonight or visiting any haunted houses? It'll be soggy and cool!
Soaking showers for finally Friday!
Drying out in time for Halloween Sunday
More Showers on the Way!