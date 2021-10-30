Stray showers moving out before Halloween!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve seen a rainy pattern over South Central Kentucky. The good news? We’ll see some relief after tonight!

We could see some light drizzle as clouds push to the southeast this evening, but the dreary conditions end after tonight! Halloween will be partly cloudy and brisk with highs in the low to mid 60s. It’ll make for a good day to spend outdoors, though you’ll need the jacket at night because we’re tracking temperatures tumbling to the 50s by nighttime. Beyond that, we’ll see continued sunshine heading into the work week. Afternoon highs will be on the decreasing trend and tumble to the upper 40s by Wednesday. This will bring the potential for some snow flurries EARLY Wednesday morning. The flurries will not materialize, but it’ll be a cold day for sure. We’ll see daily chances for rain after that, though they’ll be spotty and not a complete washout.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN): Partly cloudy and warmer. High 64. Low 42. Winds W-8 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High 61. Low 42. Winds N-6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 55. Low 36. Winds N at 7 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 58

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 87 (1927)

Record Low: 19 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.20″

Monthly Precip: 3.93″ (+0.41″)

Yearly Precip: 48.09″ (+6.16″)

Today’s Sunset: 5:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 10)

Pollen Count: Low (0.3 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5708 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (3)

