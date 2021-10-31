Advertisement

EU, US announce agreement to remove tariffs on Kentucky Bourbon

Not only will it be a significant change for large distilleries, but even smaller local ones.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Distillers Association got the announcement that the United States and the EU have agreed to remove tariffs on Kentucky Bourbon and American Whiskey.

The Kentucky Distillers; Association President Eric Gregory said these tariffs have slashed exports of bourbon by nearly 50%, costing Kentucky distillers millions of dollars. This change, effective December 1, 2021, will dramatically change the Kentucky bourbon scene exponentially.

Not only will it be a significant change for large distilleries, but even smaller local ones. Some that may not have previously thought it was worth it to export overseas may now have a change of heart.

Sam Rock, the owner of Bluegrass Distillers in Lexington, says this is a big win for all Kentucky Bourbon Distillers. Bluegrass Distillers in Lexington is planning on relocating to a larger space in Midway in the future. He knows that this removal of the tariffs could mean his business could finally move their product across the Atlantic.

“The demand for bourbon will really press the supply in a good way, and for people like us who are going to be contract distilling, it will probably soak up a lot of our demand. It will mean really great things for craft distilleries because with the tariff gone or suspended, I think people will feel confident in spending the money to go overseas and sell product,” said Rock.

Governor Beshear even tweeted today celebrating the announcement and thanking the Biden administration for helping to make this a reality in the commonwealth.

