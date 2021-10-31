Advertisement

GM halts second shift at Corvette plant in Kentucky

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - General Motors has temporarily halted second-shift production at the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green.

The plant had avoided the layoffs and shutdowns affecting many automakers in recent weeks.

GM spokesman David Barnas confirmed the Corvette plant began running only a single shift on Oct. 25.

Barnas said the issue was not due to the global semiconductor chip issue.

The two-shift operation has been in place periodically since 2020, but pandemic restrictions and issues getting transmissions and other parts have hindered production at times.

