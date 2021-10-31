WKU blows out Charlotte 45-13, has now won three-straight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Hilltoppers football team has now won three consecutive matchups following Saturday’s 45-13 thumping of the Charlotte 49ers in front of the wet homecoming crowd.

WKU scored on the first drive of the game with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Zappe to Daewood Davis. Zappe added his own rushing touchdown at the end of the first quarter as the Toppers led 14-3.

Right out the gate in the second quarter, Zappe threw another touchdown, this time a 13-yarder to Mitchell Tinsley to give WKU a comfortable 20-2 lead. Charlotte tried mounting a comeback by picking off Zappe twice, respectively leading to a field goal and a rushing touchdown from quarterback James Foster. Undeterred, though, Zappe gave WKU a 28-13 lead at halftime with a 21-yard strike to Jerreth Sterns in the corner of the end zone with seconds left in the first half.

The Tops defense held tried and true in the second half, not allowing any more points and limiting Charlotte (4-4, 2-2 C-USA) to 319 yards for the entire game. Dalvin Smith would catch another touchdown from Zappe while Noah Whittington punched in a goal-line score to put the finishing touches on the victory. Whittington finished the day with 66 yards on the ground.

Zappe finished the game with a 163.5 QB rating to go with 393 yards in the air, four touchdowns and the two interceptions. He completed over 70 percent of his passes yet again this season, matching his season completion percentage of 71 percent entering Saturday.

WKU (4-4, 3-1 C-USA) will welcome conference foe Middle Tennessee State back in Bowling Green next Saturday, November 6 at 2:30 P.M. CT as both team will look to fight for that first-place spot in the C-USA East.

